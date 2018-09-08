Steelers buses leave for Cleveland without Le'Veon Bell, who forfeits more than $850K

The Saturday deadline for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell to report to the team and still collect all of his game checks for the 2018 season will come and go without Bell showing up.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers’ team buses have left Pittsburgh for Cleveland, Ohio without Bell on them. As a result, Bell will forfeit approximately $855K in Week 1 pay.

Bell is still upset about being franchise-tagged by the Steelers once again this offseason. He held out throughout the summer for a new deal, and when an agreement was not reached by the July 15 deadline, it was assumed that Bell would show up for the start of the practice week prior to Week 1, as he did a year ago. That week has now come and gone with no sign of Bell.

Former Pitt running back (and cancer survivor) James Conner will start in Bell’s place, and he has the support of several teammates, including the offensive line, members of which took Bell to task earlier this week. (Wide receiver Antonio Brown supported Bell.) We still don’t know if or when Bell will report to the team, but his agent made it seem earlier this week like he could take a lengthy absence to save his body from the wear and tear that would result from another season of heavy usage. Bell has until the Tuesday after Week 10 to report and still be a free agent next offseason.