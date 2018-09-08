Pete Carroll on reports that he favored Russell Wilson: 'I don't care'

For years, there have been reports of tension that brewed inside of the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room in the wake of their devastating loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. This week, a detailed story in Sports Illustrated revealed that those tensions started to bubble even earlier, as several players from the Legion of Boom-era Seahawks teams thought coach Pete Carroll did not hold quarterback Russell Wilson to the same standard as the rest of the team, instead favoring the quarterback and overlooking his mistakes in situations where other players would draw sharp criticism.

“He protected him,” one Seahawks player told SI.com. “And we hated that. Any time he f—– up, Pete would never say anything. Not in a team meeting, not publicly, never. If Russ had a terrible game, he would always talk about how resilient he was. We’re like, what the f— are you talking about?”

Another player specifically referred to the 2015 NFC title game, when Wilson completed just 14 of 29 passes for 209 yards with four interceptions. After Wilson completed two miraculous passes to win the game in overtime, Carroll praised his quarterback afterward.

“That’s when guys really started to notice the lack of accountability,” a former player said. “Before that, if guys made mistakes or we lost games, guys took responsibility for it, for good or for bad. We started losing that.”

The Super Bowl loss just fractured things further. “That’s when some guys started to openly question whether [Carroll] believed in his philosophy,” defensive end Cliff Avril said. “Guys started to be like, ‘do you even believe what you’re saying?’ “

Naturally, Carroll was asked this week for his reaction to the story and what players had to say about his coaching philosophies.

“Only that obviously I didn’t do a very good job of teaching, because one of the main principles in our teaching is that we’re not going to worry about what’s happened; all our focus goes on what’s coming right now,” Carroll said, per ESPN.com. “And so that’s a discipline that we learn, and I just haven’t taught it well enough. Whether you win or whether you lose or whatever happens, you need to move forward and leave stuff behind and go. So other than that, I don’t care about it.”

Carroll was also asked if he had noticed any animosity toward Wilson in the Seahawks’ locker room. Strangely, he made a reference to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whose answers to questions from senators during his confirmation hearings throughout this week have drawn significant attention.

“No. No. I haven’t. I don’t even know what that would mean,” Carroll said. “I’m going to sound like Kavanaugh. I don’t know.”

The Seahawks have undergone a lot of change over the past year, with several longtime stalwarts such as Avril, Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor leaving the team for one reason or another. They are moving forward with Wilson and Doug Baldwin as largely the only members of the Super Bowl-contending teams locked in on long-term deals (Earl Thomas famously has just one year left on his contract and could leave next offseason), and it will be interesting to see how the team’s philosophy evolves over the next several years.