Packers vs. Bears odds: Sunday Night Football picks from proven model on 7-0 run

A classic NFL rivalry will be on tap Sunday when the Chicago Bears head onto the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 ET.

The Bears have a new coach — and new attitude — under Matt Nagy, the 40-year-old former Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator. Returning for his 13th season manning the Packers sideline is Mike McCarthy. Green Bay is a 7-point favorite, down from an opening of 8.5. The Over-Under — or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored — has held steady at 47.5.

The model has factored in Mitchell Trubisky’s development as Bears quarterback. In 12 games, the North Carolina rookie threw only seven touchdown passes against seven interceptions. With a season under his belt, the computer is expecting him to broaden the team’s offensive scope. Assisting in that cause will be top receiver Allen Robinson, the former Jaguar who joined in the offseason.

The true star on this Bears squad is linebacker Khalil Mack, the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL acquired via trade last week from the Raiders. The three-time Pro Bowl selection upgrades an already strong front seven.

The model is aware that in order for the Packers to cover, they will need Aaron Rodgers to get production out of a high-powered offense capable of quick-strike scoring. The 34-year-old, two-time MVP played in only seven games last season after fracturing his collarbone in Week 6 against the Vikings.

Manning the running back slots are Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery. Williams was a pleasant surprise during the second half of the season, rushing for 522 yards in his final eight games. Montgomery, who’s also a pass-catching threat, is good to go after wrist surgery.

After three years in Seattle, Jimmy Graham is now a Packer. He’s hoping to find his previous form as a dominant tight end when he was with the Saints, where he averaged 10.2 touchdowns. Davante Adams had a consistently solid 2017 season, corralling 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 scores.

