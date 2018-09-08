National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Chattanooga chapter hosted health fair at Erlanger

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women (NCBW), Chattanooga Chapter, held their annual “Make It Matter, Make it Happen, Make it a Healthy Lifestyle” conference.

The goal of the health and financial wellness conference is to help woman and girls learn more about the things that impact their physical, emotional and financial well being.

- Advertisement -

About 200 woman and girls registered for the event this year.

The ages ranged from 12 to 9 years old.

NCBW hopes to help the community recognize the importance of understanding mental health as well as raising awareness about sexual harassment, domestic violence, and bullying.

They spoke about conflict resolution with the youth as well.

The woman and girls who participated were separated into smaller groups to encourage them to speak freely and honestly about their concerns.

Organizers say they had a great discussion with the young girls present.

NCBW selected female presenters, speaker and exhibitors so that those who participated felt comfortable opening up about their physical health and financial well being.