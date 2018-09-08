Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams in U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, adjusts her hat during a match against Serena Williams in the women’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Adam Hunger / AP

Last Updated Sep 8, 2018 5:56 PM EDT

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Osaka won the contentious match 6-2-, 6-4.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

