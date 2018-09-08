Moore drops PAC suit over misconduct accusations in ads

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore is dropping a defamation lawsuit against a super PAC that ran a campaign ad blitz focused on sexual misconduct accusations against him.

AL.com reports that the motion filed Friday asks a county court to drop the lawsuit against Highway 31 super PAC, other PACS and four men who worked with them.

The newspaper says the motion doesn’t say why Moore and his wife, Kayla, want to drop the suit. It said attorney Melissa Isaak had not answered a phone message and email seeking comment.

The motion covers all defendants, but is in a form that could let Moore take it back to court.

The lawsuit was filed in Etowah County Circuit Court. Its judges all stepped aside. A retired Russell County judge is overseeing it.

