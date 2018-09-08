Mocs Get Two Point Conversion in Overtime to Beat the Citadel 29-28

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Bryce Nunnelly connected with tight end Jordan Giberti for the two-point conversion in overtime that put Chattanooga on top 29-28 over The Citadel on Saturday.

Chattanooga trailed 28-21 in overtime when Tyrell Price scored on a 5-yard run. On the conversion, the Mocs (2-0) went for two with Nunnelly taking the hand-off on a reverse play and throwing to a wide open Giberti in the endzone for the win.

Nick Tiano threw for 347 yards and two scores, both going to Nunnelly, who finished with 268 yards on 10 catches. Price ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Chattanooga had a chance to win it in regulation but Victor Ulmo missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game into overtime tied at 21-all.

The Mocs led 21-14 at halftime but went scoreless in the second half.

Jordan Black threw for 90 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores for the Bulldogs (0-2).

