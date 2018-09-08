MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pirates win fifth in a row as Polanco's season ends

September rolls on with a loaded schedule that includes 16 games, with the Cubs and Nationals set to play a doubleheader. Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Saturday’s scores

Pirates 5, Marlins 1 (box score)

Cubs at Nationals Game 1 (GameTracker)

Astros at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics (GameTracker)

Indians at Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Padres at Reds (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Nationals Game 2, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Rockies, 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates win fifth in a row but lose Polanco

The Pirates entered Saturday eight games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card spot in the National League. Nonetheless, they’re keeping things as interesting as possible by reeling off their fifth consecutive win — this time topping the Marlins in a wet one.

Ivan Nova threw six shutout innings, striking out nine and holding the Marlins to three hits and a walk. Meanwhile, Starling Marte, Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, and Jacob Stallings each drove in a run, with Bell’s coming on his 10th homer of the season.

Not everything was a positive on Saturday for the Pirates. Gregory Polanco, hurt on an awkward slide Friday night, will miss the rest of the season due to knee and shoulder injuries.

