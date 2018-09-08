MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Bregman strengthens MVP case as Astros win again

September rolls on with a loaded schedule that includes 16 games, with the Cubs and Nationals set to play a doubleheader. Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Saturday’s scores

Pirates 5, Marlins 1 (box score)

Nationals 10, Cubs 3 Game 1 (box score)

Astros 5, Red Sox 3 (box score)

Athletics 8, Rangers 6 (box score)

Indians 9, Blue Jays 5 (box score)

Reds 7, Padres 2 in 7 innings (box score) (completed early due to rain)

Cardinals at Tigers (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Orioles at Rays (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Cubs at Nationals Game 2 (GameTracker)

Angels at White Sox (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Giants at Brewers (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Royals at Twins (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Phillies at Mets (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Dodgers at Rockies (GameTracker)

Braves at Diamondbacks (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Yankees at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Astros down Red Sox thanks to Bregman’s 30th homer

- Advertisement -

Fans have been treated to some fun postseason-caliber baseball at Fenway Park this weekend. After coming from behind to beat the Red Sox on Friday night, the Astros took the more traditional route to a win Saturday. They took an early lead and protected it the rest of the way.

The molten hot Alex Bregman strengthened his MVP case with his 30th home run of the season. He took Eduardo Rodriguez deep over the Green Monster.

Going into Saturday’s game Bregman was hitting .300/.401/.560 with an MLB-leading 48 doubles and 29 home runs. Furthermore, he was 31 for 68 (.456) with 10 doubles, six homers, 11 walks, and only three strikeouts in his previous 18 games going into Saturday. What a ballplayer.

The Red Sox never seem to go down quietly at Fenway Park, so you will not be surprised to learn they brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning. Alas, J.D. Martinez banged into a game-ending double play. Can’t say I saw that coming. The Astros have won eight straight games.

Saturday’s win means the Astros have clinched the season series over the Red Sox. The Astros, Athletics, and White Sox (White Sox? White Sox!) are the only teams with a winning record against Boston so far this year.

Tellez hits first MLB homer

What a week for Blue Jays prospect Rowdy Tellez. Tellez ripped a pinch-hit double in his MLB debut Wednesday. He then had three doubles Thursday and two more doubles Friday. He’s the first player in more than 100 years with six doubles in his first three big league games.

On Saturday, rather than pick up another double or three, Tellez cracked his first career big-league home run. He took Indians righty Adam Plutko deep for a solo shot.

Four games into his big-league career, the 23-year-old Tellez is 8 for 14 (.571) with six doubles and a home run. It wasn’t until his 14th at-bat that he recorded his first single as a big-leaguer. Seven extra-base hits came first.

Tellez hit .270/.340/.425 with 22 doubles and 13 home runs in 112 Triple-A games this year, and MLB.com says he “has the hitting ability and power” to stick in the big leagues despite defensive deficiencies at first base.

Pirates win fifth in a row but lose Polanco

The Pirates entered Saturday eight games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card spot in the National League. Nonetheless, they’re keeping things as interesting as possible by reeling off their fifth consecutive win — this time topping the Marlins in a wet one.

Ivan Nova threw six shutout innings, striking out nine and holding the Marlins to three hits and a walk. Meanwhile, Starling Marte, Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, and Jacob Stallings each drove in a run, with Bell’s coming on his 10th homer of the season.

Not everything was a positive on Saturday for the Pirates. Gregory Polanco, hurt on an awkward slide Friday night, will miss the rest of the season due to knee and shoulder injuries.

Votto hits 10th homer

As good as he’s been overall this year, Joey Votto has not put up big power numbers in 2018. He went into Saturday afternoon’s game with a .282/.420/.409 batting line — Votto is on pace to the league in on-base percentage for the third straight year and the seventh time in the last nine years — and only nine homers. Last season he slugged .578 with 36 homers.

Votto finally reached double-digit homers Saturday and he did it in a big way. He hammered a grand slam against Padres southpaw Robbie Erlin.

Saturday’s grand slam snapped a 37-game homer drought that dated back to July 10 (Votto missed two weeks with a leg contusion in late August). That was the second longest home run drought of Votto’s career, behind a 51-gamer back in 2012.

Quick hits

Live team updates