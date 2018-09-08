MLB Friday's scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros punish Boston pen; Ohtani makes history

It’s the first Friday night of September ball games. Here’s everything you need to know from tonight’s MLB action.

Friday’s scores

Astros win opener of potential ALCS preview

The reigning champion Astros and best-team-in-baseball Red Sox began their notable weekend series in Boston on Friday night. Sox lefty David Price notched a quality start (he’s now pitched a quality start in eight of his last nine trips to the mound), and along the way lowered his 2018 ERA to 3.57 (with 162 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings).

- Advertisement -

However, the Boston bullpen could not hold the lead. Price was staked to a 2-0 lead when he handed a two-on, one-out jam to Ryan Brasier in the seventh. However, Brasier allowed both inherited runners to score and then one of his own before getting out of the inning. The Sox tied it in the bottom of the seventh, but then in the eighth the Astros put three runs on the board against Joe Kelly. In all, three Boston relievers allowed four runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.

On the Houston side, consider it a notable night for stealth MVP candidate Alex Bregman …

Alex Bregman hit his 100th career double for the @astros to lead off the seventh inning tonight. Thru 342 games, Bregman now has 56 HR, 100 doubles, and 201 RBI. He’s the 4th-fastest since 1920 to reach 50 HR, 100 2B, and 200 RBI – Ted Williams reached those in 341 games. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 8, 2018

That’s the Astros’ sixth-straight win.

Ohtani makes history

Shohei Ohtani, as noted below, is going to continue DHing for the Angels even though he’s likely facing Tommy John surgery. Speaking of which, his blast on Friday night means he’s now hit four homers in his last three games. Take this, damaged UCL …

That’s Ohtani’s 19th homer of the season in just 83 games played as a hitter. Those 19 homers also mean that Ohtani now holds the all-time record for home runs in a season by a rookie born in Japan. That record had belonged to former Mariners catcher Kenji Johjima, who hit 18 in 2006. If recent history is any guide, Ohtani probably has a few more in him this season.

Orioles lose 100th game of the season

For just the third time since their St. Louis Browns days, the Orioles have lost 100 games in a season. In 2018, though, it took them just 141 games to reach the century mark. Their Friday night throttling at the hands of the Rays got them there. The O’s are on pace for 115 losses, and that’s pretty much in line with what the the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts for them. The upside is that Baltimore has a pretty solid “lead” in the race for the top overall draft pick in 2019.

On the other side, Blake Snell won his 18th game of the season, and Tommy Pham stayed hot with a home run.

Tigers walk it off against Cardinals

On paper, this three-game week set should be the easiest one left on the schedule for the Cardinals, who are of course fighting for a playoff berth. Well, to the extent there were any assumptions coming in, the Tigers toppled them. The Tigers were down 3-1 at one point thanks mostly to a pair of homers from the heating-up Marcell Ozuna, but they eventually tied it. That set up this bottom-of-the-ninth encounter between Jeimer Candelario and hard-throwing Jordan Hicks …

Advantage, Candelario. That’s just the second homer Hicks has allowed all season, and that’s a pretty painful loss for St. Louis, who’s clinging to the second wild-card spot in the NL by a thin margin.

Quick hits

Live team updates