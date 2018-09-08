Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – One Mississippi high school senior had to quickly discard her crown after being named homecoming queen – and put on a football helmet.

Kaylee Foster was crowned homecoming queen of Ocean Springs High School before Friday night’s football game.

Local news outlets report she then put on her football uniform and then kicked the winning extra point Friday to lead her team to victory over George County High School.

Foster kicked two field goals earlier, giving her a majority of the team’s points.

Primarily a soccer player, Foster’s been kicking with the football varsity since she was a sophomore. She’s been a member of the homecoming court for four years.

She put her crown back on after the game, posing for photos in football uniform and tiara.



