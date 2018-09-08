March held in Downtown Chattanooga for the “People’s Climate Movement”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Climate March was held at Station Street in Chattanooga Saturday.

It began at 11 am. The group left Station Street toward the TVA plaza.

The group hopes to emphasize the need for governments, utilities, businesses, and consumers to take action to slow the rate and negative impact of climate change.

The march is apart of many taking place across the world as a part of the People’s Climate Movement and global day of action.

The march is associated with the Climate ‘Nooga Festival that happened from 10 am to 3 pm. The festival had a “electric vehicle tailgate party” and educational tables.

They also had information about local climate change efforts. You can join their efforts by texting the number below.