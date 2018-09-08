Man charged with deadly shooting at convenience store in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – A man is behind bars charged with a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Murphy, NC.

Officials says it happened Friday night just before 9 pm.

The Cherokee County 911 Center received several 911 calls in reference to shots being fired at The County Store.

That is a local convenience store in Murphy, North Carolina.

Officials says they witnesses told them a male subject, later identified as Johnny Mark Lowery, had been shot in the parking lot of the store.

Lowery is from Marble, North Carolina.

Witnesses told officials that the armed suspect fled on foot at the time toward a nearby school property where a high school football game was taking place.

Law enforcement immediately told school personnel and school law enforcement about the situation.

Law enforcement secured the scene of the shooting while Cherokee County EMS attempted to save the victims life.

The victim was transported to Erlanger Murphy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as Shane Donovan McKinney of Marble, North Carolina.

McKinney was found at his home without incident after a short standoff with Law Enforcement.

McKinney was charged with murder and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He is booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and currently being held with no bond.

The Murphy Police Department posted to Facebook thanking their local law enforcement community and all the different agencies for the assistance in this case.

They ended the post saying, “the cooperation between our Law Enforcement agencies helped to bring this case to a fast conclusion.”