LOOK: Texas A&M controversially fumbles ball out of end zone to Clemson's benefit

Texas A&M scored seven points early in the fourth quarter to get within eight of No. 2 Clemson Saturday night at Kyle Field, but it could — and perhaps should — have been more with just a few minutes left.

With 3:55 left in the game, quarterback Kellen Mond found wide receiver Kendrick Rogers for a 30-yard gain. Rogers made some moves and scampered down the sideline. Prior to hitting the pylon, Rogers lost the ball through the end zone, giving Clemson the ball via touchback.

- Advertisement -

Or was it?

Take a look and see if you think the ball went out of bounds prior crossing over the pylon.

Rogers went on to catch a touchdown pass from Mond with under a minute to go. But the two-point conversion failed, giving Clemson the 28-26 win in College Station.