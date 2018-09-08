Kansas ends FBS record 46-game road losing streak with dominant win over Central Michigan

It was September 12, 2009. President Barack Obama hadn’t even been in the Oval Office for a year yet, television shows like “NCIS: LA” and “Modern Family” hadn’t yet aired their first episodes, and Khloe Kardashian was still two weeks away from marrying Lamar Odom. You couldn’t have read these words on your iPad because it hadn’t been invented yet.

It was on that Saturday in El Paso, Texas, that Kansas beat UTEP 34-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

- Advertisement -

It was a win nobody thought much of at the time, but it was an important one. You see, it was the last time Kansas had won a road game before Saturday. That’s right, Kansas’ 31-7 over Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant ended a 46-game road losing streak for the Jayhawks. It was the longest road losing streak in college football history (amongst FBS schools).

And it’s over. Finally.

A week after Kansas lost at home to Nicholls State, it went on the road and beat the Chippewas. Heck, it not only beat the Chips — who were favored by three points — it won comfortably. The Jayhawks had a 14-0 lead early in the third, and it was the first time Kansas had led an FBS opponent by 14 points — either on the road or at home — at any point during a game since Nov. 8, 2014, against Iowa State.

The Jayhawks expanded that lead to 28-7 in the fourth quarter, and it was then it became clear that Kansas was seriously threatening to win the game, and it prompted this tweet from the Lawrence Police Department.

Alright folks, it’s been a while since KU won a road game, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory on how it works. Essentially if KU wins on the road, everyone celebrates by not breaking the law in any way. Let’s keep the tradition alive! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 8, 2018

Stay safe, Lawrence. I know it must be confusing that your football team has a one-game win streak going while your basketball team has a one-game losing streak, but it’s the reality of the situation right now.

Just cherish this moment, because as you well know, you don’t know when the next one will be. It could be another nine years.

Oh, and congratulations to Oregon State, the new owner of the longest active road losing streak in the FBS. The Beavers have lost 20 straight dating back to Oct. 25, 2014. The Beavers next chance at a road win comes Sept. 15 at Nevada.