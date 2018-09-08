Juvenile killed in crash on Short Tail Springs Road

HARRISON, Tenn. (WDEF) – A juvenile is dead about a crash Saturday afternoon on Short Tail Springs Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash around 4:00 pm.

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Hyundai Elantra and a Volkswagen Atlas leave the roadway and hit trees.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra and the driver of the Volkswagen Atlas were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The front seat passenger in the Hyundai Elantra, a juvenile, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the juvenile victim is not being released.