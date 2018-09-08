FBI, Sevier Co. Authorities Capture Fugitive Wanted for NY Home Invasion

Gatlinburg, TN (WDEF) – The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, assisted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Pittman Center Police Departments captured a man wanted for a home invasion robbery in upstate New York.

“FBI Agents in Knoxville received a tip that Andy Walter Sousie, 31, of Troy, New York, was in the Sevier County area,” said Special Agent Jason Pack, spokesman for the FBI Knoxville Field Office.

Agents and officers established surveillance in the area. A Sevier County Deputy spotted Sousie’s vehicle in the parking lot of a local store Friday evening. The Deputy, assisted by Gatlinburg and Pittman Center police officers, approached the vehicle and located Sousie. He was arrested without incident.

A second person in the vehicle was also arrested on unrelated state charges. Both were booked into the Sevier County Jail pending court appearances and extradition hearings.

Agents believe Sousie had been living in a campground near the Cocke-Sevier county line for approximately two weeks.

The New York charges against Sousie include Burglary in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

FBI Agents in the Albany, New York Field Office had previously obtained a federal arrest warrant against Sousie charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of several local, state and other federal law enforcement agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox, Blount, and Loudon County Sheriff’s Offices locally, who partner to attack emerging crime issues in East Tennessee.