Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1: Proven experts, model say start Jared Goff, bench Doug Baldwin

With countless 2018 Week 1 Fantasy football rankings available, deciding which players to start and sit can be an overwhelming process.

These Fantasy football rankings are a consensus of the projections from the award-winning team of Fantasy experts from CBS Sports — Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard — and SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire Week 1 NFL schedule 10,000 times.

One thing we can tell you from SportsLine’s consensus Week 1 Fantasy football rankings: Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is a must-start as the No. 9 quarterback, ahead of Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford.

Goff had a breakout season in 2018 under coach Sean McVay, passing for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has a loaded group of receivers in 2018, including new acquisition Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, as well as an elite option out of the backfield in Todd Gurley.

He gets a dream matchup in Week 1 against the Raiders, a team that finished 26th in the league against the pass in 2017.

A player you should sit in Week 1: Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin went off draft boards early and is expected to have a huge role in Seattle’s offense in 2018 after the departures of tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Paul Richardson.

But he’s a risky play in Week 1 because he has been dealing with a sore knee while preparing for a matchup against an elite Broncos secondary that finished in the NFL‘s top five in passing defense last season. He’s ranked outside of the top 25 among receivers this week, behind players like Marvin Jones and Robby Anderson, so consider putting him on the bench this week if there are better options available.

