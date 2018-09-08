Deer season opens for bow hunters in Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) – It’s open season for deer in Georgia, as long as you’re hunting with a bow.

Deer season for bow hunters opened Saturday across the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says 152,327 archers took part in the season last year, harvesting nearly 65,000 deer.

- Advertisement -

Georgia’s state deer biologist, Charlie Killmaster, says hunters can expect “excellent antler growth and great deer body condition” this season thanks to a summer with plentiful rain.

Bow hunters get the first shot at bringing home deer in Georgia. The deer season for hunters using muzzle-loading rifles and shotguns opens Oct. 13, followed by the normal firearms season starting Oct. 20.

The deer season for all weapon types in Georgia ends Jan. 13.

Related Article: Police chase Greyhound bus after passenger reports threats

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)