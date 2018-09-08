College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Wisconsin start off Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season has arrived, and while the full state of games may not be the most enticing one we’ll see all season, there are some interesting matchups that should provide plenty of excitement. This includes a huge showdown in the SEC East as well as an ACC vs. SEC battle featuring two coaches who are quite familiar with one another.

Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action.

Week 2 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State — Gametracker

New Mexico at No. 5 Wisconsin — Gametracker

Western Michigan at No. 21 Michigan — Gametracker

UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma — 1 p.m. on FOX — Preview, picks

Arkansas State at No. 1 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Colorado at Nebraska — 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Preview, picks

Rutgers at No. 4 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m on BTN — Preview, picks

Iowa State at Iowa — 5 p.m. on FOX — Preview, picks

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh — 8 p.m. on ABC — Preview, picks

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford — 8:30 p.m. on FOX — Preview, picks

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State — 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for a full Week 2 college football scoreboard.

Florida State honors legendary actor Burt Reynolds



Sadly, legendary actor and former Florida State football player Burt Reynolds died on Thursday at the age of 82. To honor the man who once roomed with former FSU teammate and College GameDay fixture Lee Corso, the Seminoles will sport a decal on their helmets in their Week 2 game against Samford that pays homage to Reynolds’ character from the iconic 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.”