College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame get started

Week 2 of the college football season has arrived, and while the full state of games may not be the most enticing one we’ll see all season, there are some interesting matchups that should provide plenty of excitement. This includes a huge showdown in the SEC East as well as an ACC vs. SEC battle featuring two coaches who are quite familiar with one another.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 2. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day’s best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 2 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 10 — Box score

No. 5 Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14 — Box score

No. 21 Michigan 49, Western Michigan 3 — Box score

UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma — GameTracker

No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina — CBS — LIVE updates

Arkansas State at No. 1 Alabama — ESPN2 — GameTracker

Rutgers at No. 4 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m on BTN — GameTracker

Iowa State at Iowa — 5 p.m. on FOX — Preview, picks

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, picks

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh — 8 p.m. on ABC — Preview, picks

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford — 8:30 p.m. on FOX — Preview, picks

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State — 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

What’s Alabama’s plan at QB today?

Considering it’s a 37.5-point favorite, there isn’t much drama involving Alabama’s result against Arkansas State on Saturday, but eyes will be on what the Tide does at quarterback. Nick Saban finally came out and named Tua Tagovailoa starter after last week’s win, but will Jalen Hurts play? There are rumors circulating that the plan may be to allow Hurts to redshirt this season — remember, new rules allow players to appear in up to four games and still redshirt — and then transfer after the season. If that’s the case, odds are he won’t play in this game unless Tagovailoa gets hurt.

As for how Tua’s doing, well, he had two long touchdown passes in the first few minutes.

Ohio State off to an early lead against Rutgers

Ohio State has beaten Rutgers by a combined score of 114-0 in its last two meetings, and it’s now 121 unanswered points as the Buckeyes grabbed an early 7-0 lead on the Knights in Columbus thanks to a 38-yard TD pass to Johnnie Dixon.

Scott Frost Era off to a rough start

Last week, Nebraska’s season opener against Akron was cancelled due to storms in Lincoln, delaying the start of the Scott Frost Era. Well, Colorado isn’t wasting any of its time feeling sorry for Frost or Nebraska, as the Buffaloes have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on the Huskers in the first quarter.

Notre Dame hosts Ball State for first meeting of Indiana schools

It’s remarkable that Notre Dame has been playing football for as long as it has, yet this week’s game is the first time the Irish have ever played Ball State; a school that shares the state of Indiana with it. That’s indeed the case, however, and Notre Dame’s being a nice enough host so far as the Irish lead 7-3 in the first quarter.

Eastern Michigan knocks off Purdue

The MAC will be flying the pirate flag this weekend, as Eastern Michigan went to West Lafayette and beat Purdue 20-19 in the rain and wind. It looked like the Eagles might have blown a golden opportunity when the Boilermakers took a 19-17 lead with 6:41 to play, but EMU put together a 15-play, 72-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock and ended with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Duke loses starting quarterback to injury

Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of Saturday’s ACC-Big Ten matchup in Evanston, suffering an apparent injury on a sack in the final minutes of the third quarter. The Blue Devils, leading 21-7 at the time, were up against third-and-3 when Jones was sacked by Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Gaziano for big loss. Jones got up, favoring the shoulder and side that was driven into the ground on the play, and then he received medical attention on the sideline. Quentin Harris, a junior backup, has replaced Jones as the Blue Devils attempt to get out of town with a road win.

Kylin Hill becoming a star for Mississippi State

No. 18 Mississippi State headed to the “Little Apple” to take on Kansas State in a tricky spot for an SEC team. Well, at least in theory. Sophomore running back Kylin Hill is tore up the Wildcats defense — notching a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns — to lead the Bulldogs to a big win. With a performance like that, Hill might start grabbing some Heisman love from teammate Nick Fitzgerald — who made his first appearance of the season under center after a one-game suspension last week. The Bulldogs defensive line has been dominating the Wildcats offensive line, making life difficult for quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton.

Wisconsin woke up

After sleep-walking through the first half and entering the locker room up only 10-7 against New Mexico, Wisconsin woke up in the second half. Star running back Jonathan Taylor topped the 200-yard mark on the ground, scored twice and quarterback Alex Hornibrook tossed a second-half touchdown to help the Badgers pull away.

Kyler Murray putting on a show for Oklahoma

Kyler Murray — the future Oakland A’s outfielder who moonlights as the quarterback of No. 6 Oklahoma — is putting on a show against Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins. Murray scored through the air and on the ground in the first half for the defending Big 12 champions, and the Sooners defense is having its way with the porous Bruins offensive line.

Michigan’s WR scoring drought is over



The last touchdown catch by a Michigan wide receiver came on Sept. 9, 2017, against Cincinnati. Yes, that was 364 days ago. One of the more incredible droughts in college football came to an end on Saturday, when Nico Collins hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the second quarter vs. Western Michigan. After falling last week to Notre Dame, the Wolverines looked good in the Big House on Saturday afternoon.

Don’t kick the ball to USF’s Terrence Horne



South Florida is hosting Georgia Tech in Tampa in a huge game for the AAC power Bulls. So far, USF is hanging around. Freshman Terrence Horne made his presence felt early with two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first quarter to keep this game tight in the first half.

Houston rolled vs. Arizona

After falling at home to BYU last week, Arizona is visiting Houston and … it’s not going well for Kevin Sumlin’s Wildcats. Houston jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead, Khalil Tate threw a pick and then appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter. What’s more, the Cougars looked fast, loose and ran circles around the visiting Wildcats. While Willie Taggart’s debut for Florida State on Monday night was one of the worst debuts at a major program for a new coach in recent memory, Sumlin one-upped Taggart with his second straight dud.

Florida State honors legendary actor Burt Reynolds



Sadly, legendary actor and former Florida State football player Burt Reynolds died on Thursday at the age of 82. To honor the man who once roomed with former FSU teammate and College GameDay fixture Lee Corso, the Seminoles will sport a decal on their helmets in their Week 2 game against Samford that pays homage to Reynolds’ character from the iconic 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.”