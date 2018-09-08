2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights

Xander Schauffele is trying to earn his way onto the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team if he can earn a big win in the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. He leads the third FedEx Cup Playoff event by two over Justin Rose after three rounds.

Beyond them sit a group of Rory McIlroy (-9), Justin Thomas (-9) and Tiger Woods (-8) all looking to make a move. After a Thursday in which Woods and McIlroy combined to shoot 16 under, they combined to shoot just 1 under on Friday and fell out of the lead. They’ll try to regain that top spot on Saturday as Round 3 unfolds.

- Advertisement -

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.