Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 7, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – OurTypical Late Summer Weather Continues!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. It will be muggy again, with some patchy fog and lows around 70.

Later today: More sunshine and hot,with highs around 90 and only spotty afternoon showers, but most of us will stay dry. Fair, warm, and muggy again for Friday night with lows around 70. A few isolated late-day storms again, otherwise partly cloudy and hot for Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a bit more likely for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week, with highs dropping into the low & mid 80’s along with more clouds.

We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence possibly approaching the East coast by the middle and second half of next week. The storm has weakened significantly over the past 24 hours, but it will get stronger and regain hurricanes status.

We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence possibly approaching the East coast by the middle and second half of next week.