USC vs. Stanford odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from top college football expert

In a rematch of last season's Pac-12 title game, Stanford hosts USC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Stanford is a six-point favorite in the latest USC vs. Stanford odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5.

CBS Sports college football writer Tom Fornelli has been a consistent winner when it comes to against-the-spread picks. He's 108-79 in his "Pick Six" column the past two years, and his "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 in college football the past three seasons.

Fornelli has studied this matchup from every possible angle.

Fornelli knows Stanford will be looking to avenge a pair of losses to the Trojans last season. The Cardinal were routed 42-24 at USC in Week 2, then fell 31-28 in the Pac-12 title game.

Stanford already avenged a loss to San Diego State by overcoming a sluggish start to defeat the Aztecs 31-10 last week. The Cardinal overcame some early adversity, which hasn’t always been a hallmark under coach David Shaw.

Stanford was effective on offense despite Heisman candidate Bryce Love being limited to 29 rushing yards. It was held to just 50 total rushing yards by a San Diego State defense that was determined to stop the ground game. Quarterback K.J. Costello answered the call by delivering big plays against single coverage. He finished with 332 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.

But just because Stanford’s passing offense found its form against San Diego State doesn’t mean it can cover a six-point spread.

USC’s J.T. Daniels was solid in his collegiate debut against UNLV, throwing for 282 yards and a touchdown while connecting on 22-of-35 attempts. The rushing game went wild for 219 yards, led by Aca’Cedric Ware. He had 10 carries for 100 yards and a score.

One concern for the Trojans might be their defense, which allowed the Rebels to pile up 405 yards of total offense, with 308 coming on the ground. However, the Trojans have been dangerous as a road underdog in conference play. They defeated Washington 26-13 the last time they were in a similar position.

Fornelli is leaning under on the total.

So who wins USC-Stanford? And what crucial stat will determine the point-spread winner? Visit SportsLine here to see which side of the spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the renowned expert who consistently crushes the books on ATS picks.