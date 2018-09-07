UFC 228 weigh ins: Darren Till makes weight on first try, flyweight champ Nicco Montano off card

The constant uncertainty of welterweight contender Darren Till’s weight entering UFC 228 this weekend made sure Friday morning’s weigh-in would be a must-see event. But unexpected drama and the sudden cancelling of the co-main event kept the headlines juicy.

Till (17-0-1), who has missed weight twice in six UFC fights, including by a hearty four pounds in his disputed May victory over Stephen Thompson, put an end to the suspense early by weighing in at 169 pounds on his first try for Saturday’s main event against champion Tyron Woodley. Tired of talking about weight, the brash 25-year-old from Liverpool, England, gave a double middle finger from the scale to the media in Dallas.

Woodley’s journey to 170 pounds was surprisingly not as easy, however. The 36-year-old champion, who enters his fourth title defense fresh off a one-year layoff after shoulder surgery, missed weight by a full pound on his first attempt before removing his underwear and making 170 behind a towel. Top contender Kamaru Usman, whom UFC paid to weigh in as a backup should Till or Woodley miss, came in at 169 pounds.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano never made it to the scales on Friday as she was transported to the emergency ward of a local hospital. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto subsequently reported that Saturday’s co-main event was called off by UFC despite challenger Valentina Shevchenko successfully weighing in at 124.5 pounds.

Montano (4-2), who captured the inaugural title as an underdog No. 14 seed after winning “The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion” season last December, was set to make her first title defense. The 29-year-old had been inactive for all of 2018 with a foot injury and an infection that required the removal of her tonsils.

A former title challenger at bantamweight, Shevchenko (15-3) made her flyweight debut in February by dismantling Priscila Cachoeira and entered Saturday’s bout as the biggest betting favorite for a title challenger in UFC history. Shevchenko was also part of a similar situation ahead of UFC 213 in July 2017 when 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes was hospitalized the day before the fight and withdrew following an illness.

Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov needed to strip naked on his second attempt to make 145 pounds for his bout against Brandon Davis.