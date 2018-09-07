UFC 228: Valentina Shevchenko blasts Nicco Montano amid title fight cancellation

The scheduled co-main event for UFC 228 on Saturday night in Dallas was supposed to see Valentina Shevchenko challenge for the women’s flyweight championship against inaugural titleholder Nicco Montano. On Friday, the title bout was scrapped after Montano was rushed to the hospital prior to weigh ins because of concerns over her health.

UFC 228 losing the co-main event marked the second time in just over a year that Shevchenko lost a championship opportunity on short notice. Needless to say, she’s a little displeased. So displeased, in fact, that the No. 1 contender took to her Instagram account to reveal her skepticism over Montano legitimately requiring medical attention.

“I am not surprised about the situation with Nicco,” Shevchenko said. “And I told it before, she can pull out from the fight at any time. She was trying to avoid this fight several times already. It is my 3rd preparation for this fight. Looks like it was her plan from the beginning, to show up for the fight week, to build up her name, speak confident and secure, and then escape from the fight in the last minutes.”

The morning of UFC 213 last July, Shevchenko lost out on a bantamweight title matchup against Amanda Nunes after the champion was hospitalized with a case of sinusitis. Now it’s basically same story, different division, so you can easily understand where the frustrations here originate from. Shevchenko has also firmly believed that Montano — who has dealt with numerous injuries that have halted her return — wants no part of her inside the Octagon, and the events of Friday simply provided validation to that theory in her mind.

On the bright side, however, “Bullet” will be awarded compensation by the UFC that she and her team seem to be happy with.