UFC 228 predictions — Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till: Fight card, odds, expert picks

Darren Till has certainly made an impression in his first trip to fight in the United States. Whether it turns out to be a good impression for the brash Englishman remains to be seen as he looks to secure the welterweight title in his showdown with champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in Dallas on Saturday night.

Till (17-0-1, 10 KOs) got the opportunity to take on Woodley after a questionable decision win over former title challenger Stephen Thompson while also skipping ahead of interim champion Colby Covington, who asked for more time to recover from an injury suffered in his last fight. But Till doesn’t have a care about that, nor does he want to hear about his issues with weight cutting after he hit the scales at 169 pounds on Friday and proceeded to flip up members of the media for doubting him all week.

However, his opponent, is no pushover. Woodley has not lost a fight since 2014 and systematically beat his last two opponents at their own game. He’s been considered a betting underdog throughout much of his career, including both times he faced off with Thompson in 2016 and 2017.

This card was also supposed to bring us the first title defense of women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano, but UFC officials pulled her from a scheduled bout with Valentina Shevchenko as a precaution before she began her final weight cut because of “health concerns.” With that fight off the card, UFC moved John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera up to the main card.

Here’s a look at the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Darren Till -150 Tyron Woodley (c) +120 Welterweight title Zabit Magomedsharipov -1400 Brandon Davis +750 Featherweight Jessica Andrade -500 Karolina Kowalkiewicz +350 Women’s strawweight Abdul Razak Alhassan -135 Niko Price +105 Welterweight Jimmie Rivera -155 John Dodson +125 Bantamweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 228 predictions

Fight Campbell Mormile Coca Jorgensen Wise Woodley (c) vs. Till Woodley Woodley Till Woodley Till Zabit vs. Davis Zabit Zabit Zabit Zabit Zabit Andrade vs. Kowalkiewicz Andrade Kowalkiewicz Andrade Andrade Kowalkiewicz Alhassan vs. Price Price Alhassan Price Price Price Rivera vs. Dodson Dodson Dodson Dodson Dodson Rivera Overall (2018) 21-23-0 24-20-0 24-20-0 21-23-0 27-17-0

Campbell on why Woodley will win: While Till is for sure dangerous as a power-punching southpaw with an imposing frame, he’s also the latest shiny toy UFC is hoping can bypass a lack of experience to become an instant star. In many ways, those are the fighters Woodley feasts on. Outside of physical size, there isn’t a category that the 36-year-old champion doesn’t hold the advantage in against Till. While his one-year layoff from shoulder surgery can’t be ignored, Woodley has evolved into a cerebral fighter and a master of efficiency who disarms opponents of their greatest weapon. In Till’s case, he doesn’t yet have enough variety to do anything but land a big punch.

Wise on why Till will win: For everything that Woodley does well, he has yet to have a fighter the size of Till impose his will in a fight. Thompson, a similar body type to Till, sat back and waited for counter-strike opportunities against Woodley in both title fights. Expect Till to push the tempo and force Woodley to either take this fight to the ground or risk getting caught with the heavy left hand. Till takes this one with a third-round stoppage.

Jorgensen on why Andrade will win: In terms of excitement, this fight may not take top billing on this card in that regard. These women will likely keep at close range throughout most of the three rounds, attempting to secure the takedowns. I’m going to bank on Andrade earning enough points between the takedown attempts and striking to earn the unanimous decision victory and a shot at Rose Namajunas down the line.