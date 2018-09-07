South Carolina holds all sorts of treasures for the Gamecocks on college football game days

No. 24 South Carolina kicks its SEC season off early against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday. The Gamecocks will host the defending SEC champions in what promises to be an incredibly challenging game. The hosts have high hopes for this season, as they attempt to make their third straight bowl game after defeating Michigan in the Outback Bowl last year.

Columbia, South Carolina, is all about Gamecocks football. The city is a college town, and it is recognized among the best in the country. Whether you’re a South Carolina student, a fan of the school or even a fan visiting from out of town, there’s plenty to do on game day.

- Advertisement -

For a history lesson, you can walk the historic horseshoe, the most iconic part of the South Carolina University campus. These buildings date back to 1805 and are the school’s original campus. After you’ve cultured yourself a bit, you can hit up Jake’s of Columbia to unwind. From beers to dogs, there’s something for everyone here — especially given that everyone loves beer and dogs. Finally, you can hit Cola’s for a meal. This place embodies Southern Hospitality with the signature dish being — as you would expect — shrimp and grits.

South Carolina has a lot to look forward to this year. The team needed just one game to climb its way into the rankings, and it could make a huge statement with a competitive game against Georgia. After a 49-15 win in the primer against Coastal in which Jake Bentley looked as impressive throwing the ball as Rico Dowdle looked running it, the Gamecocks are entering this game with a ton of confidence. If nothing else, fans can enter it with full stomachs.