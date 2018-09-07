Police: Pregnant woman jumps from window after being raped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say a pregnant woman jumped from a third-floor window of a Tennessee apartment to escape a man who raped and robbed her.

News outlets report Nashville police are searching for the suspect in the Wednesday afternoon attack, but recovered a car belonging to the 30-year-old woman that the suspect had taken. Police said Friday that the woman remains hospitalized.

A police statement says the woman had been lying down when she heard noises. The suspect then entered her bedroom with a knife, demanded money and told her not to run. Police say he then raped the woman and took items from her purse.

Police say the woman hit the man with a bottle, causing him to leave the room. They say she jumped from the window and the man fled in the car.

