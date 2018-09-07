Phillies' Scott Kingery, Marlins' Lewis Brinson among MLB's most disappointing rookies

The 2018 season has been blessed with outstanding rookie performances. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna, and others have shown superstar potential while proving baseball is in good hands heading forward.

There is a flip side to those elite rookie years, however. Not every successful big-leaguer is productive from day one. Some require time in order to develop. As such, let’s take a look at three rookies who have scuffled this season, and see what it means for each.

Scott Kingery is the wealthiest individual here, having agreed in the spring to an extension with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $24 million guaranteed.

Kingery, who entered the year ranked as a top-35 prospect by most publications, seems to have made a smart decision. So far this year, he’s been the least productive rookie in baseball, tallying 1.1 wins below replacement level, according to Baseball-Reference.

The book on Kingery held that he was a well-rounded prospect with well-above-average speed and the potential to be an asset defensively at the keystone. To his credit, he has shown he’s fast, recording the 21st-best sprint speed score in the majors. Unfortunately, that’s about the only positive to point to in his year.

Kingery entered Friday hitting .230/.272/.342 with nearly five times as many strikeouts as walks. He’s been worse in the second half than the first, and has yet to complete a month with an OPS over .700. Despite having his approach and contact abilities touted as a prospect, he’s proven too willing to expand his zone and too incapable of making consistent quality contact.

In theory, Kingery’s secondary skills — his glove and wheels — should help atone for what he lacks at the plate. In practice, he’s been asked to play all over the place, including at shortstop, where he remains subpar.

There’s no sense giving up on Kingery yet, but it is fair to wonder if the aforementioned contract has hurt his short-term development since it’s seemingly made the Phillies less inclined to send him to the minors, where his performance suggests he belongs. He should receive ample opportunity heading forward to prove he was worth the hype. And hey, even if Kingery comes up short in that regard, at least he’s financially set. That’s always a good thing.

The biggest name in the Christian Yelich payout, Lewis Brinson appealed to the Miami Marlins because of his power-speed combination and potential to dazzle in center field. Though he’s been average at worst in the field, he’s been the worst hitter in baseball among rookies with 300-plus plate appearances thanks to a .201/.244/.347 line.

Brinson has worked hard since being drafted (originally by the Texas Rangers) to streamline his swing. Still, he remains highly prone to swinging and missing, to the extent that his 65.8 percent contact rate would be the fifth worst among qualifiers, ahead of Joey Gallo, Teoscar Hernandez, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Each of those four has posted an OPS+ of 100 or better this season, showing it’s possible to provide value while whiffing a lot. One difference between Brinson and the set is that his ISO is .146 while the lowest among the others is .229. Another? His refusal to walk — he’s taken a free pass less than five percent of the time.

Brinson will either need to make more contact or do a better job of walking and bopping in the future if he’s to ever help justify the trade on Miami’s side.

Unlike Kingery and Brinson, Jake Bauers looked like a top-performing rookie early on in his season. The Tampa Bay Rays promoted him in June and he had an OPS over .900 as late as mid-July. Bauers has since entered a tailspin, hitting .130/.244/.246 in his last 42 games.

Bauers has continued to show a patient, disciplined approach at the plate. Alas, he’s struggled with secondary pitches, swinging and missing on more than 38 percent of the non-fastballs he’s seen this year. Clearly he needs to make an adjustment in order to get back on track.

Working in Bauers’ favor is that he’s always been young relative to his peers. Even now, he won’t turn 23 until October. The problem is that, while he’s played some outfield in the past, the Rays like him best at the cold corner. That puts added pressure on his stick, and necessitates that he gets it going — otherwise, the Rays may decide their first baseman of the present is someone else, like Joe McCarthy or Nathaniel Lowe.