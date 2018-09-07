Penn State vs. Pitt: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

These state rivals went through a separation period for a while during the turn of the century, but luckily for us, they’ll meet for the third straight season on Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Penn State won last season’s meeting 33-14 and leads the series overall 51-43-4.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Penn State: Last week was a lot closer than Penn State was hoping for! Eleven years to the day after Appalachian State shocked the world and beat Michigan it almost did it again to Penn State in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions escaped with a 38-31 win in overtime, but last week’s game showed that a young and inexperienced defense has some growing pains to deal with.

Pitt: It’s always difficult to learn much about a team in games against FCS squads like Albany, but Pitt looked good in its season opener. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as well as the Panthers won easily 33-7. Penn State will provide a more difficult challenge, but Pat Narduzzi isn’t shy about embracing this rivalry, and you can expect Pitt to come prepared.

Game prediction, picks

Had Penn State won comfortably last weekend I’d be more inclined to take Pitt here — and, believe me, I understand if you want to — but a part of me wonders if we won’t see a much more focused effort from the Nittany Lions. The near loss against Appalachian State will serve as a wake-up call. Pick: Penn State -8.5

