Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Ohio State and Rutgers do not have a prolonged history with one another, nor an equal one. The two teams have played four times in their history, all since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. Ohio State has won all four contest by an average of 48.75 points per game. In the last two years alone, the Buckeyes have outscored the Scarlet Knights 114-0. It has not been pretty.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Storylines

Ohio State: Urban Meyer is back at practice with the Buckeyes this week, but his suspension will keep him off the sideline for this week’s game, just like it did last week. Also like last week, odds are it won’t have much of an impact on the outcome of the game. Ohio State put up 77 points against Oregon State last week with Dwayne Haskins throwing for 313 yards and five touchdowns. Now, some of those touchdowns came on fly sweeps that were really elaborate handoffs, but still, the Buckeyes offense looked explosive.

Rutgers: If anything, Rutgers should just be hoping to keep this game respectable. Ohio State has dominated it since it joined the Big Ten, and even with a 35-7 win over Texas State last weekend, Rutgers is still a ways away from being in Ohio State’s class. Still, there are reasons to be encouraged after rushing for over 200 yards against the Bobcats and holding them to 169 yards of offense.

Game prediction, picks

It seems insane to pick Rutgers to cover here given the history between these two teams, but with a huge game against TCU coming up for the Buckeyes next week, I could see a situation where Ohio State keeps things simple and gets some key players out of the game during the second half. Pick: Rutgers +35.5

