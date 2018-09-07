Nick Foles says Eagles only practiced their 'Philly Philly' trick play one time before Thursday

Nick Foles has now made two crucial catches in his career for the Philadelphia Eagles, with Doug Pederson sending everyone into a tizzy on Thursday night by whipping out a remix of the Super Bowl-famous “Philly Special.”

More specifically, the trick-play reverse pass was a copy of something the New England Patriots ran in Super Bowl LII — the one that ended with Tom Brady dropping the ball.

- Advertisement -

And before Thursday? The Eagles had practiced it just once.

That’s what Foles told the media after Philly’s 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons, saying “we got one good rep” beforehand. Foles’ teammate Malcolm Jenkins went a step further, according to The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia, telling reporters he didn’t even know the call was in the playbook.

Regardless, it worked, setting up the Eagles’ first touchdown drive of the night and injecting life into an otherwise sluggish night for the defending Super Bowl champions. And it trolled the Patriots even more than people may have realized.

Besides the fact the trick play was taken right from New England’s Super Bowl game plan (“the one that Tom dropped,” Eagles lineman Lane Johnson proudly exclaimed), it also featured a curious combination of numbers on Thursday night. Add the jersey numbers of the players who touched the ball during “Philly Philly” (Foles’ No. 9, Corey Clement’s No. 30 and Nelson Agholor’s No. 13), and what do you get? Fifty-two, which just so happens to be the Super Bowl the Eagles won vs. New England.