Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Michigan opens its 2018 home schedule on Saturday reeling from a seven-point loss at Notre Dame, looking for a get-right game against Western Michigan. That loss to the Irish snapped an 11-game winning streak for Jim Harbaugh in the month of September, changing the position of the Wolverines from the early frontrunner to playing catch-up in the College Football Playoff race.

Western Michigan also lost its opener, falling 55-42 at home to Syracuse. They bring an up-tempo offensive attack to Michigan Stadium looking to pull off a huge upset on one of the biggest stages in the state.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan: The effort to get right after the loss at Notre Dame will improve play from the offensive side of the ball. Shea Patterson should get plenty of work here in his Big House debut, and if the Wolverines get rolling, it wouldn’t be surprising to see an effort to run it up a little bit. The other side of this storyline is the concern that could come from Michigan having some of the same struggles on offense as the Notre Dame game and few clear steps forward for Patterson.

Western Michigan: It’s going to be a different pace of game for the Broncos after playing Syracuse in Week 1. The Orange are a top 5-to-10 offense under Dino Babers in plays per game, and the Wolverines, under Harbaugh, have usually been around the national average in terms of pace. The Broncos are not going to find many favorable one-on-one’s against Michigan’s defense, so it’s going to require some turnovers and big special teams plays to give WMU a chance to score early and turn up the pressure.

Game prediction, picks

At least one or two times a season, Michigan blows the doors off someone in Michigan Stadium. I don’t want to pick against the chances of that happening here. Pick: Michigan -27.5

