How to watch “Stand Up to Cancer” telecast

- Advertisement -

A-list stars including Sofia Vergara, Tracee Ellis Ross and Matthew McConaughey will join forces on Friday evening to raise awareness and funds for cancer research in the annual “Stand Up to Cancer” telecast. This is the 10th year of the star-studded fundraising telecast; so far, SU2C has raised more than $480 million for groundbreaking research. Work done by SU2C researchers has contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer treatments.

On Friday night, Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town, and Charlie Wilson will perform during the hour-long telecast. Expect to see a long lineup of big-name TV, film and music stars.

Here’s who will appear on the special:

– Mahershala Ali

– Jason Bateman

– Kathy Bates

– Beth Behrs

– Julie Bowen

– Josh Brolin

– Katie Couric

– Kaley Cuoco

– Jesse Tyler Ferguson

– Jennifer Garner

– Max Greenfield

– Tony Hale

– Jon Hamm

– Mark Harmon

– Marg Helgenberger

– Ed Helms

– Sarah Hyland

– Ken Jeong

– Adam Klein

– Tyler Labine

– Diego Luna

– Sonequa Martin-Green

– Marlee Matlin

– Matthew McConaughey

– Maria Menounos

– Jillian Michaels

– Trevor Noah

– Dak Prescott

– Dave Price

– Keanu Reeves

– Italia Ricci

– Rob Riggle

– Tracee Ellis Ross

– Winona Ryder

– Jimmy Smits

– Karla Souza

– David Spade

– Eric Stonestreet

– Alison Sweeney

– Bree Turner

– Keith Urban

– Sofia Vergara

– Marlon Wayans

– Reese Witherspoon

How to watch “Stand Up to Cancer” 2018

What: “Stand Up to Cancer” 2018 telecast

When: 8/7c on Friday, September 7, 2018

Where: The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California

On TV: CBS and other networks

Online stream: Watch on CBS All Access, available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, Chromecast and Xbox. You can also watch the show on CBS.com.

What is Stand Up to Cancer?

The biennial televised fundraising special supports groundbreaking cancer research. This year’s special will reflect on the impact of SU2C over the past decade and how it has saved lives. It will also include inspiring personal stories from survivors.