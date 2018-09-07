Georgia vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The SEC East landscape will start to take shape Saturday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina, when No. 3 Georgia travels across the border to take on the No. 24 Gamecocks. Both teams feasted on cupcakes on opening weekend, and but have to come out of the gate clicking on all cylinders in Week 2. After all, the last thing either needs is to be down one game with a head-to-head loss in the first conference game of the year.

Let’s get ready for the critical division matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Georgia: The Bulldogs picked up right where they left off last year in the win over Austin Peay. Quarterback Jake Fromm looked sharp, several receivers (including California transfer Demetris Robertson) made an impact and running back D’Andre Swift found the end zone while averaging 5.38 yards per carry. The biggest question for Georgia is its defense — particularly its new linebackers. Against an offense like South Carolina that plays fast and provides some eye candy before the snap, it’ll be imperative for the Bulldogs front seven to stay smart and stick to their assignments.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks looked incredibly sharp against Coastal Carolina last weekend — especially on offense. Rico Dowdle rushed for 105 yards and a score on 15 carries, Shi Smith, Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards all topped 50 receiving yards in a game in which their services weren’t needed for long and the defense gave up just 238 yards. Things get cranked up big time this weekend against the defending SEC champs. Luckily for the Gamecocks, Williams-Brice Stadium should be rocking.

Game prediction, picks

South Carolina played Georgia tough last year in Athens, and that was without Samuel — one of the most explosive players in college football. History will repeat itself Saturday afternoon. Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley will have some success finding Edwards and Samuel, Dowdle will do enough to take pressure off the passing game and the Gamecocks will have a chance to spring the upset in the fourth quarter. Expect Fromm to play smart, the defense to just enough and Swift to put it away late — but not cover. Pick: South Carolina (+10.5)

