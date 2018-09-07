Firefighters respond to house fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – According to Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County Emergency Management, a homeowner reported a heavy smell of smoke in her house.

The Sale Creek volunteer firefighters responded at 9 p.m. to 1827 Oak Cove Drive.

Smoke was reportedly coming from the front corner of the home when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire in the upstairs bonus room.

Maxwell said that they quickly contained the fire and stopped it from spreading.

Fire officials reported significant smoke and heat damage to the room.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.