College Football DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy CFB picks for Week 2

For Week 2 of the 2018 college football season, DraftKings is hosting a $100,000 Saturday Special with the main slate beginning at noon ET. FanDuel, meanwhile, is running a $70,000 CFB Wishbone that gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The slates include juggernauts like Georgia, South Carolina, Notre Dame, and Alabama, so if you’re looking to get in on the action, you’ll want to see the top Week 2 college football DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine’s Mike McClure. He’s a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any college football DFS player.

He had some spot-on college football football DFS picks in Week 1, including Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson. He ended up exploding for 100 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns — returning 22 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable week.

For the main slate in Week 2, McClure is banking on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at $9,900 on DraftKings.

Herbert put up massive numbers in Week 1, scoring six total touchdowns as the Ducks rolled up 58 points on Bowling Green. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who could easily put up similar numbers in a Week 2 matchup against FCS opponent Portland State, so lock him in as a top college football DFS pick.

Another pick he likes: Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill at $6,000 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel.

Hill got off to a strong start in Week 1 against Oregon State with six catches for 82 yards. Ohio State’s offense moved the ball with ease all day against the Beavers, and it should be a similar case against Rutgers on Saturday in a game where the Buckeyes are favored by 34.5 points.

Rutgers’ secondary finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in 2017 and has been untested thus far in 2018, so lock Hill in as a top Week 2 college football DFS pick and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. This CFB DFS pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 2 DFS lineup for college football? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal college football DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.