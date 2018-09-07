Clemson vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Clemson and Texas A&M agreed to a home-and-home series long before Jimbo Fisher arrived in College Station, but given the current circumstances, the timing couldn’t have been better. Fisher and Dabo Swinney, division rivals for eight years in the ACC, have at least two more head-to-head meetings on the books.

Fisher took four of the first five, winning in his debut season and then taking three straight between 2012-14 around a national championship in 2013. Swinney then took three straight from the Seminoles and got his own title ring, and now their head-to-head is deadlocked 4-4.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field — College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Clemson: For the Tigers, this is an opportunity for a statement win that can bolster their profile for the College Football Playoff. A true road win against a Power Five foe in nonconference play is the kind of tiebreaker the selection committee loves to lean on when comparing teams at the end of the year. It’s also going to be a real test of Clemson’s approach at quarterback, using both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence throughout the game. Swinney has confidently endorsed both players as being championship-level quarterbacks, and their rotation will be carefully monitored by all parties as the offense faces what we expect to be one of the more talented and well-coached defenses on the schedule.

Texas A&M: If the Aggies pull off the upset, Fisher could cruise to what would be guaranteed rave reviews on his first season in College Station. A top-five win at home carries that kind of capital for Fisher, who is quite familiar with this Clemson team. This game presents the ultimate test for quarterback Kellen Mond, going up against a defensive front that can disrupt even the best gameplan very quickly. Staying on schedule, avoiding big negative plays and third-and-long situations is a must, so it’s going to be on Mond, running back Trayveon Williams and that Aggies offensive line to make some things happen early in this game or it’s going to be a long night.

Game prediction, picks

I think this turns into a statement game for Clemson, similar to its win against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in 2017. Swinney’s only two losses in his last nine games against the SEC have come to Alabama in the College Football Playoff and while the head-to-head with Fisher is deadlocked at four, he is the one currently riding a winning streak Pick: Clemson -12.5

