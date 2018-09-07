Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 induction ceremony: Grant Hill speech highlights, how to watch online, TV channel, inductees

The 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were announced in March at the NCAA Final Four, and on Friday they will officially be enshrined during the induction ceremony. It’s always an emotional scene during the event, as former players and coaches take the stage to thank those who have helped them achieve the highest level of basketball.
The following 13 players and basketball figures will officially be a part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class:
2018 Naismith Hall of Fame Class
- Ray Allen
- Maurice Cheeks
- Lefty Driesell
- Grant Hill
- Jason Kidd
- Steve Nash
- Dino Radja
- Charlie Scott
- Katie Smith
- Tina Thompson
- Rod Thorn
- Ora Mae Washington
- Rick Welts
How to watch 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- Date: Friday, Sept. 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Highlights
Grant Hill kicked things off with a strong speech with Patrick Ewing, Mike Krzyzewski, Isiah Thomas and Alonzo Mourning watching from the stage. Hill was sure to thank Coach K, who helped spark his career at Duke.
Next up was former NBA Executive of the Year Rod Thorn, who credited Jason Kidd with turning the Nets’ fortunes around. Thorn was joined on stage by fellow Hall of Famer and West Virginian Jerry West.