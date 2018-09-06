Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – September 6, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Late Summer Weather Continues!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the night time. It will be muggy overnight with some patchy fog by morning and lows around 70.

More sunshine and hot for Friday with highs around 90 and only spotty PM showers, but most of us will stay dry. Fair, warm, and muggy again for Friday night with lows around 70. A few isolated PM storms, otherwise partly cloudy and hot again for Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Scattered PM showers and storms will be a bit more likely for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 80’s along with more clouds.

We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence possibly approaching the East coast by the middle and second half of next week.

