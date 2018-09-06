USMNT vs. Brazil live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar and young USA stars on TV, stream online

The U.S. men’s national team, without the injured Christian Pulisic, face off against Neymar and Brazil on Friday in an international friendly in New Jersey. In another match with a youthful squad, the U.S. goes up against a loaded South American team whose next big goal is to win the Copa America at home next summer. Neymar will likely see the field against his fellow Paris Saint-Germain teammate, American striker Timothy Weah, in this highly-anticipated battle.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Brazil vs. USMNT

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. USA prediction

Neymar and Brazil beat up on a young U.S. team that shows its quality but also some youth. Brazil 3, USA 0.