This week on “Sunday Morning” (September 9)

- Advertisement -

COVER STORY: What’s in a name?

A correspondent by the name of Susan Spencer explores why more and more parents today are gifting their babies with less-traditional names, from North West to Moxie Crimefighter Jilette. She talks with Michael Ayer, whose son is named Billion Ayer. (Originally broadcast on September 24, 2017.)

For more info:



ALMANAC: TBD

CBS News

ART: Giacometti

Tony Dokoupil reports on an exhibition of sculptor Alberto Giacometti’s peerless work at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

For more info:

Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization

ON BROADWAY: The musicals of Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some of our favorite things

The songwriting team created such classic Broadway shows as “Oklahoma!,” “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music.” Mo Rocca looks at the great songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and talks with actress Kelli O’Hara and author Todd Purum about their legacy. (Originally broadcast on June 10, 2018.)

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD

CBS News

WASHINGTON: Bob Woodward’s “Fear: Trump in the White House”

Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward has covered nine White Houses going back to President Richard Nixon and Watergate. His latest book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is revelatory in its look at chaos and discord within the current administration as witnessed by those inside the West Wing.

In a two-part interview with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin, Woodward talks about the behavior of President Donald Trump and the actions of those on his staff who, they claim, are trying to protect the country and its institutions from the president’s own inclinations.

For more info:



9/11: In memoriam

Chip Reid reports on an affecting memorial opening in Shanksville, Pa., at the site of the crash of Flight 93. Wind chimes remember the 40 passengers and crew who brought down the plane hijacked by terrorists and directed towards Washington, D.C.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



CALENDAR: Week of September 10

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



THE TRUMPET SOUNDS AT NIGHT!



DON’T MISS OUR UPCOMING PRIME TIME SPECIAL, CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF “SUNDAY MORNING”!

Airs Friday, September 14, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CBS.





The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!