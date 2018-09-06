TCU vs. SMU odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Horned Frogs games

When it comes to college football rivalries, few compare to the one TCU and SMU share. For over a century, these squads have vied for north Texas supremacy. On Friday, they renew the rivalry for the 98th time at 8 p.m. ET from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas when the Southern Methodist Mustangs host the Texas Christian Horned Frogs. The winner gains ownership of the coveted Iron Skillet. While TCU was crushing Southern 55-7 last week, SMU was getting walloped 46-23 by North Texas. The Horned Frogs opened as 19-point road favorites and are now favored by 22.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 61 to 58.5.

The SportsLine expert has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casino's book director.

Loaded with decades of college football expertise, Roberts is a perfect 5-0 in his previous five Horned Frogs selections.

Roberts knows TCU did everything right last week against the FCS Jaguars. After a dominating first half in which it led 38-7, it was able to give backups some much-needed, real-game reps. Quarterback Shawn Robinson was done for the day at halftime, going 17 for 24 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. For good measure, he also took off for two rushing touchdowns from nine and 36 yards out.

While the Frogs’ offense was rolling, the defense was the real star of Saturday’s show. Safeties Ridwan Issahaku and Innis Gaines each came up with picks to kill any Southern momentum. TCU also held the Jaguars to 185 yards of offense and nine first downs. If the Horned Frogs expect to beat SMU, the secondary must come up big again.

But just because TCU rolled last week doesn’t mean they’ll cover a three-touchdown spread on Friday. SMU has its own share of offensive weapons that are capable of quick strikes at any time. The Mustangs finally began clicking in the fourth quarter last week, compiling 23 points in the period.

Quarterback Ben Hicks struggled most of the contest, connecting on 50 percent of his passes for 252 yards, but he did have two long touchdown passes. Wideout James Proche caught just two balls, but one was for a 59-yard touchdown. Running back Braeden West, who scampered for a score from five yards out, also hauled in a 71-yard reception to keep his squad in contention.

Roberts is leaning toward the Over

So which side of the spread should you back for TCU vs. SMU, and which crucial stat will be the x-factor? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who’s riding a perfect 5-0 streak on his most recent TCU picks.