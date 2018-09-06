Supreme Court nominee faces more grilling from Democrats — live updates

It’s day three for Judge Brett Kavanaugh as President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court faces another round of questions by lawmakers. Kavanaugh wrapped up his first round of probing after 12 hours of questions and answers before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

While pressed on an array of key court issues, the judge deflected many questions on his position on landmark women’s reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade, and refused to explicitly answer hypothetical questions surrounding presidential authority and executive power.

He did, however, assert that he owes his “loyalty to the Constitution,” and not to the president that nominated him.

