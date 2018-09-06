Rockies' Trevor Story hit the longest home run of the Statcast era and has a better case for MVP than most realize

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story homered three times on Wednesday night. One measured in at 505 feet, making it the longest of the 2018 season and of the Statcast era. Here it is in its full glory:

Trevor Story hit a 505-foot HR to the concourse at Coors. It’s the longest HR Statcast has ever tracked. Giancarlo Stanton had the previous record, 504 feet, also at Coors. pic.twitter.com/mqPKbCG9qQ — David Adler (@_dadler) September 6, 2018

Story has now homered five times in five September games, driving in 10 runs and raising his seasonal line to .298/.354/.566. Even with Coors Field factored in, he has a 129 OPS+ and has accumulated about five wins above replacement, per each of the main statistical websites. Story has catapulted himself into the Most Valuable Player Award discussion.

Take a look at where Story ranks among National League players:

HR : t-3rd

: t-3rd RBI : 3rd

: 3rd OPS+ : 12th

: 12th WAR : 7th

: 7th WPA: 7th

Depending on what factors a voter weighs heaviest, there’s a case to be made that Story has been a top-five player in the NL. Baseball Gauge tracks a metric called cWPA — or championship win probability added — and Story ranks 16th in that, just behind the likes of Matt Carpenter, Freddie Freeman, Lorenzo Cain and Javier Baez, each a serious candidate.

Realistically, Story isn’t going to win the award. He’ll probably finish lower than his numbers suggest he should. Voters have always struggled with how to debit hitters for the Coors factor, a problem that has stifled Larry Walker and Todd Helton’s Hall of Fame candidacies. As such, Story will be doing well if he finishes in the top-10 of MVP voting.

Of course, Story will likely be fine with that — particularly if it means the Rockies were able to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown.