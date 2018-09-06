Police: Two FIU football players injured in drive-by shooting off campus

Two FIU football players — star running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller — were shot in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka, Florida, on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Opa-locka police chief James Dobson said that Jones was shot in the face and the back while Miller was struck in the arm. The status of Jones is unknown and Miller’s injuries are not considered life threatening. The two Panthers both played at Miami Central High School.

Police are searching for a gray Nissan Sentra in relation to the incident.

Jones broke out Saturday in the 38-28 home loss to Indiana, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He was their second-leading rusher in 2015 and 2016, but sat out 2017 with a knee injury. Miller is a former two-star prospect who redshirted in 2017.