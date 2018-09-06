Police chase ends with officers shooting a suspect in Dade County

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Another high speed chase in Dade County has ended with the suspect being shot by law enforcement officers.

It started around 4:15 PM when State Trooper Joe Geddie began pursuit of the vehicle on I 59.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross tells us that his officers joined the chase as the driver headed up Sand Mountain on Highway 136.

They stopped him in front of the Bethune’s Garden Center in one of the switch back turns up the mountain.

Trooper Geddie performed a maneuver to force him over.

They wanted to fly the driver to a hospital, but weather did not allow it, so he was driven away in an ambulance.

We do not know the condition of the driver yet, but no law enforcement have been injured.

The GBI has been called in to investigate.

Last month, another chase through Trenton seriously injured Dade County Deputy, Major Tommy Bradford.