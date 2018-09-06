Plea deal made in Louisiana State University student death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Two young men have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing in the drinking death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge whose blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit for driving.

Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Matthew Isto weren’t immediately sentenced Thursday for their roles in the September 2017 death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

- Advertisement -

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. A coroner said the cause was acute alcohol intoxication, with aspiration: He inhaled vomit and other fluid.

The Advocate reports the no contest pleas carry the same weight as a guilty plea in criminal court, but can’t be used against the men in civil proceedings.

Matthew Alexander Naquin is charged with negligent homicide in Gruver’s death.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)