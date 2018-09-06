Pick Six: Ride with Clemson, Arizona State to help get us back on track in Week 2

Pick Six finds itself in an unfamiliar position. One in which it has to dig itself out of a hole.

Pick Six got off to a rough start to the 2018 season, posting a 1-5 mark in Week 1. It hurts just typing it, but at the very least, I’m thankful to Michigan and Notre Dame for staying under and helping Pick Six avoid the first 0-6 week in its history (instead, it was our second 1-5 week).

- Advertisement -

I’m not worried, though, and you shouldn’t be either. Bad weeks happen, you learn from them and you try to do better the next week. And that’s precisely what the plan is for Week 2, so let’s dig in.

Games of the Week

No. 24 South Carolina (+10) vs. No. 3 Georgia: This is a pivotal SEC East matchup early in the season, as South Carolina could prove to be the biggest threat to Georgia within the division. There wasn’t much to take away from either team’s performance against inferior competition last weekend, but thankfully we have plenty of history and trends we can rely on in this series.

South Carolina has gone 7-3-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings between these two, but what really stands out is how the Gamecocks have done at home as underdogs. Since 2008, South Carolina has been an underdog at home 20 times and it has gone 14-5-1 ATS in those games. In what I expect to be a lower-scoring game, I’m happy to take 10 points with the Gamecocks. Georgia 27, South Carolina 20

No. 2 Clemson (-12.5) at Texas A&M: There’s a part of me tempted to take Texas A&M as a home dog catching nearly two touchdowns, but I can’t pull the trigger on it. Instead, what I see is Kellen Mond going against one of the best defenses in the country and struggling. The Aggies were able to run all over Northwestern State last week, but they won’t be able to do so against Clemson. The Tigers will force Mond to beat them with his arm, and I don’t have faith in him to pull it off. Clemson 34, Texas A&M 17

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford: Stanford hosts USC in a significant Pac-12 showdown, with the Cardinal entering the game as 5.5-point favorites and the total set at 56.5. To see which play you should make in this matchup, head over to SportsLine and view my selection. Use code KICKOFF and get the first month of access for just $1!

Lock of the Week

No. 18 Mississippi State (-9) at Kansas State: There was a time when I wouldn’t dream of going against Kansas State as a home dog, as Bill Snyder was a covering machine in such situations. That hasn’t been the case the last few seasons, as the Wildcats went 1-2 in that spot last season, and it just feels as though things are heading the wrong direction. Last week’s struggle with South Dakota doesn’t inspire much confidence, either. Then there’s Mississippi State, which has a terrific defense, and defense travels. Plus, the Bulldogs will be getting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald back from suspension. I think this line should be closer to 12 or 13, so I’ll take advantage of it at nine. Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 17

Underdog of the Week

Arizona State (+6) vs. No. 15 Michigan State: The fact Michigan State struggled against Utah State last week doesn’t worry me. What was worrisome was watching the Michigan State offensive line struggle to open holes for its running backs and pick up blitzes against an aggressive Aggies defense. Now, that offensive line is flying across the country to take on an Arizona State defense that racked up nine sacks in its season opener last week. I’m not as confident in Arizona State winning straight up, but they’ll stay within the number. Arizona State 27, Michigan State 24

Total of the Week

Utah at Northern Illinois (Under 48): Since the start of the 2015 season, Northern Illinois has played six games against Power Five opponents, including last week against Iowa. In those games, the Huskies have scored an average of 14.8 points per game. This week the Huskies host a Utah team that allowed 59 total yards in its opener. Sure, it was against Weber State, but the Utes have a feisty defense and strong special teams. I expect a lower-scoring affair in DeKalb on Saturday (and the high winds won’t help). Take the under. Utah 24, Northern Illinois 14

Last Week Overall Games of the Week 1-2 1-2 Lock of the Week 0-1 0-1 Underdog of the Week 0-1 0-1 Total of the Week 0-1 0-1 OVERALL 1-5 1-5

So which teams should you back in Week 2 of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.